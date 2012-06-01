BEIRUT Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah urged on Friday kidnappers of a group of Lebanese Shi'ites in Syria to release them, saying they were "innocent civilians".

"If you have a problem with me there are many ways (in which) we can solve it and on many levels, if you want war we can solve it with war, if you want peace then we can solve it in peace," he said.

The kidnappers issued a statement on Thursday in which they accused some of the hostages of opposing their uprising against President Bashar al-Assad and said negotiations for their release would not start until they receive an apology from Nasrallah, Assad's ally.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny)