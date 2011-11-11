TRIPOLI, Lebanon A Lebanese man was wounded Friday in an explosion on the Syrian-Lebanon border, a security source said, hours after local residents said they saw mines being planted in the area by Syrian soldiers.

The source said Emad Khaled al-Awsheh was heading back from Syria into Lebanon when the explosive detonated, blowing off part of his leg. The incident took place at Huwaishat on the Syrian side of the border, neighboring northern Lebanon.

Four residents on the Lebanese side of the border said they saw Syrian soldiers laying mines there in the past 24 hours.

Responding to their accounts, a Lebanese army source said: "On Lebanese territory, nothing happened. The Syrian side is another story."

Lebanon's northern border regions with Syria are known as havens for smugglers bringing subsidised Syrian goods into Lebanon and weapons from Lebanon -- a particular concern for Syrian authorities since the uprising erupted against President Bashar al-Assad in March.

Thousands of Syrians have also fled across the border seeking refuge from Assad's crackdown on the protests, in which the United Nations says 3,500 people have been killed.

Syrian security forces killed 11 people Friday as protesters called on the Arab League to suspend Damascus's membership in response to continued violence, activists said.

(Reporting by Nazih Siddiq in Tripoli and Laila Bassam in Beirut; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Heinrich)