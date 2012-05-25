BEIRUT Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati has received confirmation from Turkey that Lebanese hostages who had been kidnapped in Syria have been released and were on their way to Beirut, his office said on Friday.

"The prime minister received a call from (Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet) Davutoglu (saying) the Lebanese hostages in Syria are well and are on their way to Beirut," an aide to Mikati said.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny)