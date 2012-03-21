BEIRUT Several Syrian shells landed in the Lebanese border village of al-Qaa and nearby fields on Wednesday evening, injuring one person, after heavy artillery was heard on the Syrian side of the frontier, residents said.

"More than five shells landed in the fields and in the village," a farmer in al-Qaa told Reuters. Another resident said one shell had detonated next to the main school.

"One 25-year-old Syrian man who had fled the country into Lebanon was injured," a doctor who lives in the area said, without giving details.

