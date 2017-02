AMMAN Syria will not attend an Arab League foreign ministers' meeting in Rabat on Wednesday, called to discuss the unrest in Syria, the official Syrian news agency said on Tuesday.

The agency did not say why Syria had decided not to attend the talks. Moroccan Foreign Minister Taieb Fassi said earlier that Syria would be welcome to attend the meeting. The Arab League announced at the weekend that it would suspend Syria because Damascus had not carried out a promise to stop using force to quell protests and to hold talks with its opponents.

