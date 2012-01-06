BEIRUT Syria's interior ministry said it would respond "with an iron fist" to what it called "terrorist escalation" after a suicide bomb attack on Friday, the third such attack in the capital Damascus in two weeks, state television said.

"We will strike back with an iron fist at anyone who is tempted to play with the security of the country or its citizens," Syria Television quoted Interior Minister Ibrahim al-Shaar as saying.

Shaar also said the death toll from the bombing in Damascus killed 26 people, one higher than an earlier toll. Fifteen bodies could not be identified after they were "torn to pieces in the blast", he said.

The ministry estimated that 63 people had been injured.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Louise Ireland)