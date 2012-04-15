BEIRUT Five U.N. ceasefire monitors arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday evening, a Reuters witness said, and a few more observers were expected to enter the country on Monday.

The advance team of unarmed observers monitoring Syria's shaky ceasefire is expected to deploy on Monday, according to the spokesman for international mediator Kofi Annan. They will be joined by two dozen more observers in coming days in line with a U.N. Security Council resolution adopted on Saturday, Ahmad Fawzi said.

