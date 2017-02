CAIRO Arab monitors in Syria have so far reported 136 deaths and the number includes supporters of both the opposition and the government, the head of the monitoring team said on Monday.

"We have reported 136 cases of killing ... and they included both sides, opposition and the government, and included the recent explosions," Sudanese General Mohammed al-Dabi told a news conference at the Arab League in Cairo.

There have been several explosions in Syria since the monitors arrived in December.

