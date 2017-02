BEIRUT The head of an Arab League delegation checking to see if Syria is implementing a plan to end a crackdown on protests said observers will visit three more hotspots on Thursday.

Sudanese General Mustafa al-Dabi told Reuters by telephone on Wednesday that monitors would head to the central city of Hama and to Idlib, on Syria's northern border with Turkey where there has been fierce fighting between security forces and insurgents who back the protesters.

Monitors would also go to Deraa, cradle of the nine-month revolt against President Bashar al-Assad and also a site of heavy bloodshed.

