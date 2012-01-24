CAIRO The Arab League has begun to withdraw 55 Gulf Arab monitors from Syria after their governments decided to quit the peace mission, an official coordinating the monitoring effort said on Tuesday.

"The Arab League has begun measures to withdraw 55 Gulf monitors," Adnan al-Khodeir, head of the monitoring operations room at the League's Cairo headquarters, told Reuters.

He said the withdrawal was ordered by their home countries and any moves to bring home more monitors would require decisions by national governments.

(Reporting by Ayman Samir and Edmund Blair; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)