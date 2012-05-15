BEIRUT A car belonging to U.N. monitors was damaged by an explosion while they toured the central Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday but none of the monitors was hurt, a member of the observer team said.

"We went to observe and after a while shooting occurred," he told Reuters by telephone, adding that the shooting was followed by the blast which damaged the car.

The seven-strong team had lost their vehicles and were trying to organise a safe return to their base, he said without giving details. Another monitor and a member of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) said they were with FSA rebels.

Internet footage which activists said was filed in Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday showed a white car of the type used by U.N. monitors, with damage to its front which could have been caused by a blast or a collision.

"We are safe with the Free Army and we are waiting for a (U.N.) group to pick us up," the second monitor said.

