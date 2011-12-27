BEIRUT Blasts of gunfire erupted in a video that activists said showed residents in Syria's protest hotbed city of Homs arguing and pleading with Arab League monitors to come further inside their district of Baba Amr, where fighting has been fierce.

At the beginning of the video, sent by activists to Reuters, a resident yelled at one of the monitors, urging him to repeat his concerns about gunshots in the area on camera. As they spoke, a loud burst of gunfire went off in the background. link.reuters.com/gum75s

"You were telling the head of the mission that you cannot cross to the second street because of the gunfire. Why don't you say it (to us)?" one man shouted, grabbing the monitor by his jacket. The monitor said only the head of the team could make a public statement.

The video showed at least two monitors and two men wearing orange vests surrounded by a crowd of residents from Baba Amr. The district has been hit by machinegun fire and mortar rounds in recent days in apparent clashes between armed rebels and the army, which was videotaped firing into the area from tanks.

Other residents surrounding the team begged the monitors to enter their neighbourhoods.

"Come and see, they are slaughtering us I swear," a man yelled.

(Editing by Louise Ireland)