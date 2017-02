BEIRUT Syrians in a flashpoint area of the city of Homs refused to meet Arab League monitors in the presence of a Syrian army officer, prompting the observers to withdraw from the area, activists said on Wednesday.

"The monitors left the Baba Amr neighbourhood because they refused to enter the neighbourhood without being escorted by Lieutenant Colonel Mudeen Neda from the Fourth Division," said Ahmed, a local activist and resident of Baba Amr.

"The families of the martyrs and the wounded refused to meet them in his presence, and the monitors left."

(Reporting by Erika Solomon Editing by Maria Golovnina)