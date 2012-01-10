CAIRO Eleven members of a team of Arab monitors were injured when their vehicles were attacked this week by protesters in the Syrian port city of Latakia but the incident has not disrupted operations, a senior Arab League official said on Tuesday.

"Eleven Arab League monitors among a group visiting Latakia (on Monday) were wounded when protesters attacked vehicles transporting the team. No side fired shots," the head of the League operations room in Cairo, Adnan al-Khodheir, told Reuters, adding that injuries were "very light" and no one was admitted to hospital.

"This incident did not affect the work of the monitors in Syria," he said.

(Reporting by Ayman Samir; Writing by Edmund Blair)