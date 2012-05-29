AMSTERDAM The Dutch government on Tuesday said the Syrian ambassador was no longer welcome in the Netherlands after a series of deadly attacks on civilians in Syria over the weekend.

"The Netherlands has taken this decision in consultation with European Union partners," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The Netherlands cannot expel the Syrian ambassador, as several other EU countries have done, because he resides in Brussels from where he represents Syria in both Belgium and the Netherlands.

