BEIRUT The Syrian army will stop operations on Thursday morning but remain on alert to confront any attacks, Syrian state television quoted a defence ministry source as saying.

"After our armed forces carried out successful missions in combating the criminal acts of terrorist groups and imposed the authority of the state on its land, (it has been) decided to end operations starting tomorrow morning," a TV newsflash said.

"Our armed forces remain on alert to confront any assault by armed groups against civilians and the security and armed forces," it said.

The news item made no mention of the Thursday 0300 GMT deadline for a ceasefire set by the U.N. and Arab League peace envoy Kofi Annan and agreed to by President Bashar al-Assad.

