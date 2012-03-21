AMMAN Opponents of President Bashar al-Assad will try to overcome crippling feuds and plot a more coherent strategy at a meeting sought by Turkey early next week, opposition sources said on Wednesday.

However, the groups' failure to on agree who should attend the Istanbul meeting has increased doubts about their ability to overcome the deep divisions frustrating foreign powers seeking a reliable partner to unite the anti-Assad movement.

The meeting is provisionally set for Monday and will come just ahead of an April 1 Istanbul conference of the "Friends of Syria" - a loose alliance of more than 50 states looking to oust Assad after a bloody 12-month revolt against his rule.

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, an increasingly vocal critic of Assad, has said he has high hopes of the April 1 conference and has suggested that Turkey might consider setting up buffer zones inside Syria to protect an influx of refugees.

"Turkey has proposed safe areas to protect civilians, but is frustrated by the opposition and is pressuring them to hold this conference," said an official in the Syrian National Council (SNC) - a fractious umbrella group made up mainly of exiles.

"The opposition has to show Erdogan and the rest of the world that it is a responsible political player," he added.

The SNC draws together personalities from across the political spectrum, but prominent liberals and independent Islamists have grown wary of the rising influence of the Muslim Brotherhood within the 270-member organisation, sources said.

SCHISM

Five prominent members of the SNC quit this month, saying they had given up hope of making the movement a more effective player. They have formed the rival Syrian Patriotic Group (SPG).

Their main complaint was that the SNC was not doing enough to help the armed resistance against Assad, with the rebels on the backfoot in the face of a fierce army backlash.

Some critics have accused the SNC of being out of touch with ordinary Syrians who are bearing the brunt of an uprising that has killed at least 8,000, according to U.N. figures.

Walid al-Bunni, a key SPG member, said he would not attend Monday's meeting unless SNC President Burhan Ghalioun gave other opposition leaders leeway in choosing who should be invited.

For example, Catherine al-Talli, a human rights lawyer and a member of the SPG group, said she has not been invited.

But veteran opposition figure Najati Tayyara, one of Syria's most respected human rights campaigners, said he would attend.

"The council is still a big name in this revolution and uniting the opposition is a popular national wish. I have asked that the conference be an open one and include the largest number of delegates from inside Syria," he said.

"The invitations so far have been oral. Discussions are still going on about the agenda and we should know more in the next two days," said Tayyara, who fled Syria for Jordan last month after authorities released him from jail.

The official from the SNC, which is trying to coordinate the gathering, said all schools of thought would be admitted.

"The conference will exclude no one," he said, declining to be named because he was not authorised to speak.

"It will not resolve the difference within the opposition, but it will come out with a vision for a post-Bashar era and assure the revolution inside the country that there are Syrians working for them", he added.

