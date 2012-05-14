ROME The main body of Syria's splintered political opposition will not take part in talks sponsored by the Arab League aimed at uniting its ranks, a member of the opposition group's executive council said on Monday.

"The SNC (Syrian National Council) will not be going to the meeting in Cairo because it (the Arab League) has not invited the group as an official body but as individual members," Ahmed Ramadan, told Reuters in Rome.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Writing by Joseph Logan)