AMMAN The Syrian National Council opposition group re-elected liberal politician Burhan Ghalioun as president at a meeting in Rome on Tuesday, two sources at the meeting told Reuters.

Ghalioun, a secular academic, has been leader of the opposition in exile since August 2011 when the SNC was formed. But he has been criticised for being out of touch with the opposition inside Syria and for failing to unify the SNC.

