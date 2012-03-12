ISTANBUL The opposition Syrian National Council called on Monday for military intervention by Arab and Western governments to protect civilians from President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

George Sabra, a spokesman for the broad-based SNC, said the opposition wanted humanitarian corridors, safe zones and a no-fly zone to be set up to stop attacks by Assad forces, adding that the SNC had taken a decision to help arm the rebel Free Syrian Army.

"We demand military intervention by Arab and Western countries to protect civilians. We demand establishment of secured humanitarian corridors and zones to protect the civilians. We demand implementation of a no fly zone over entire Syria to prevent Assad from continuing massacres," Sabra told a news conference in Istanbul.

(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore)