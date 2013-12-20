MADRID Spain will hold a meeting of Syrian opposition groups in early January ahead of next month's planned peace talks, known as "Geneva 2", aimed at halting the three-year war in Syria, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday.

Rajoy, speaking after a two-day summit of European leaders in Brussels, said the conference would take place on January 9 and 10 in the southern city of Cordoba. The Geneva talks are scheduled for January 22.

"(The) aim is to bolster dialogue between the groups and boost their cohesion ahead of Geneva 2," Rajoy told reporters.

