TEL AVIV U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday he would meet members of the Syrian opposition in London later this week, adding that Washington was looking to provide more help to opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"Yes, I will be meeting with the Syrian opposition in London and yes, we will be discussing various means of having an impact on President Assad's calculations about where the battlefield is going," Kerry told reporters at Tel Aviv airport.

The U.S. chief diplomat is due to arrive in London later on Tuesday after a three-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

"We are left with no choice but to try to find ways to get (Assad) to think differently about what lies in the future. That will be part of the discussion in London and in the ensuing weeks," Kerry said.

He said it would be up to the White House to announce any "stepped-up efforts" to help opponents looking to overthrow Assad, who is battling a two-year-old revolt against his autocratic rule.

"But I will say that those efforts have been very much front and centre in our discussions in the last week in Washington. And I am not sure what the schedule is, but I do believe ... that it's important for us to try to continue to put the pressure on President Assad," he said.

"We'll see what is forthcoming on that in the days ahead."

The fighting in Syria has killed more than 70,000 people, according to United Nations' estimates.

