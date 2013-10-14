U.N-Arab League envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi (L) listens as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks after their meeting at Winfield House, the residence of the U.S. Ambassador to Britain, in London October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

LONDON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called on Monday for a peace conference on Syria "very soon" but said peace would not be possible without a transition government to replace President Bashar al-Assad.

"We believe it is urgent to set a day, to convene the conference and work toward a new Syria," Kerry told reporters after meeting United Nations special envoy to Syria Lakhdar Brahimi in London.

"We believe that President Assad has lost the legitimacy necessary to be a cohesive force that could bring people together," he said, adding: "there has to be a transition government in Syria to permit the possibility of peace".

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Patrick Graham)