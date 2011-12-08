BEIRUT A Syrian pipeline carrying oil from the east of the country to a refinery in Homs was blown up on Thursday, an activist group said.

"This is the main pipeline that feeds the Homs refinery," said Rami Abdulrahman of the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The group said flames could be seen at the site of the explosion.

Video footage on the Internet of the purported blast site showed black clouds of smoke rising above a built-up area.

The Homs refinery serves part of Syria's domestic requirement for refined oil products.

In July the official news agency said saboteurs blew up an oil export pipeline near Homs which carried oil from Syria's eastern oilfields to the Mediterranean coast.

