AMMAN Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad raided the countryside near the city of Hama on Tuesday, killing at least five people in assaults to subdue pro-democracy protests, local activists said, as a U.N. humanitarian team toured the country.

Houses were stormed in several villages and towns in the al-Ghab Plain, farmland east of the Mediterranean coast that contains the Roman city of Apamea, they said

"Shabbiha (pro-Asssad militiamen) accompanied the military. We have one name of the five martyrs, Omar Mohammed Saeed al-Khateeb," said an activist in Hama, under military siege since it was stormed at the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan on Aug 1.

