ZURICH The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross started a visit to Syria Saturday to discuss gaining access for the first time to its prisons -- where thousands of activists and other civilians arrested in pro-democracy protests are believed to be held.

ICRC President Jakob Kellenberger won an agreement in principle for the prison visits during a visit to Damascus in June as the unrest grew and the ICRC has said recently that the independent humanitarian agency was finalising details on its visits to detention centres.

"The ICRC president's visit will also offer an opportunity to discuss the impending start of ICRC visits to persons detained by the Ministry of the Interior," the agency said in a statement.

"The ICRC visits detainees in order to assess the conditions in which they are being held and the treatment they receive."

Kellenberger, in Damascus until Sunday, is due to hold talks with senior Syrian officials including President Bashar al-Assad and will also discuss enhanced access to areas of unrest.

"Ensuring that the sick and the wounded have access to medical care will be among the particularly urgent humanitarian challenges to be addressed with the Syrian authorities," the ICRC said.

The ICRC sought access for years to Syrian prisoners but stepped up its requests when the uprising first erupted in March.

For prison visits, the ICRC has insisted on its standard terms, including full access to all detention centres, the right to interview detainees in private and make follow-up visits.

In exchange for its access to detainees worldwide from Gaza to Guantanamo, the ICRC's confidential findings on the treatment of prisoners and their conditions of detention are shared only with detaining authorities.

More than 10,000 have been detained, often in mass arrests, rights groups and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay have said, but the ICRC has no estimate.

U.N. investigators, in a report issued last month, documented killings, disappearances and torture that they said may amount to crimes against humanity.