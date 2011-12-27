BEIRUT Syrian security forces fired tear gas at tens of thousands of protesters who were heading towards the centre of Syria's troubled city of Homs, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

"There are at least 70,000 protesters. They are marching towards the city centre and the security forces are trying to stop them. They are firing tear gas," the Observatory's Rami Abdelrahman told Reuters.

The protesters seemed to have been emboldened by the visit of Arab monitors who were in Homs on a mission to assess whether Syria has ended a nine-months of crackdown on protests against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny)