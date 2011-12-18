Syrian citizens take part in a rally in support of President Bashar al-Assad in front of the Syrian embassy in Minsk December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

DUBAI Qatar has information that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will sign an Arab peace plan aimed at ending his crackdown on anti-government protests, al-Arabiya television reported on Sunday.

Arabiya said Qatar's foreign minister, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani had said he had information Assad would sign the plan, but gave no further details. Sheikh Hamad heads an Arab ministerial committee on Syria.

Assad has repeatedly stalled over the plan, which calls for an end to bloodshed, the release of prisoners, the withdrawal of troops from cities, a start to talks with the opposition and Arab monitors on the ground.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi)