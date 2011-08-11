AMMAN Syrian forces killed at least three people during a raid on the Bayada district in the city of Homs on Thursday, an activists' organisation said, in the second day of attacks on residential neighbourhoods following night protests.

The Syrian Revolution Coordinating Union said 15 people were also injured, with security forces focussing on Tash street in the city, 165 km (100 miles) north of the capital Damascus.

An armoured Syrian force killed at least 15 civilians in a similar assault on the Bab Amro district of Homs on Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Tanks deployed in Homs three months ago after large protests demanding an end to 41 years of Assad family rule.

Syrian authorities have banned independent media from Homs, the country's third largest city, and the rest of Syria, making it difficult to verify events on the ground.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)