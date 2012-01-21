BEIRUT Syrian rebels seized several parts of a suburb of the capital Damascus on Saturday, activists said, and heavy fighting continued late into the night.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said insurgents were now fighting the army at the entrances to the suburb of Douma, which has been a centre of protests in the 10-month revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.

"No one can get in or out of Douma right now. This is the first time the rebels do anything more than hit-and-run attacks. Tonight they started making barriers in the streets and every few minutes I hear gunfire and explosions," an activist living in Douma told Reuters by Skype.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon)