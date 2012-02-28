GENEVA The Syrian Arab Red Crescent on Tuesday rejected as "untrue" allegations appearing in some media questioning its neutrality, which it said had undermined trust in its staff, put their lives at risk and hampered aid efforts.

Abdul-Rahman Attar, president of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, said in a statement issued in Geneva that the group had provided humanitarian aid to thousands of people in need in the country "regardless of their nationality, religion or political affiliation."

They included 30 people evacuated by its volunteers from the Baba Amro district of Homs since last Friday, he said.

"We are gravely concerned, and stress that these allegations are not only untrue, but are an affront to the sacrifices our staff and volunteers continue to make to gain access and provide humanitarian aid to all Syrian people in need, regardless of their nationality, religion, or political affiliation," he said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)