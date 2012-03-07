GENEVA A team of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent which entered the shattered district of Baba Amr on Wednesday found that most residents had already fled to other areas in or around Homs, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

"The Syrian Arab Red Crescent stayed inside Baba Amr for about 45 minutes. They found that most inhabitants had left Baba Amr to areas that have been already visited by the ICRC and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in the past week," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters in Geneva.

These other areas were in Homs and the nearby village of Abel where ICRC and Red Crescent workers distributed aid on Wednesday, the second time since Sunday, he said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)