GENEVA The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday it was negotiating with Syrian officials and opposition forces in Homs, and was insisting on evacuating all sick and wounded in need of assistance.

"The ICRC and Syrian Arab Red Crescent have been on the spot in Baba Amro district (of Homs) since this afternoon and are negotiating with Syrian authorities and the opposition in an attempt to rescue and evacuate all persons in need of assistance with no exceptions," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters in Geneva in response to a query.

He declined to provide any details.

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe, speaking in Tunis, said the governor of Homs and the Red Cross were working to evacuate wounded foreign journalists stranded there by Syrian government attacks on opposition rebels.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)