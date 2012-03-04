GENEVA Teams from the Red Cross and Syrian Arab Red Crescent distributed food and medical aid on Sunday in a village near Homs but were shut out for a third day from the battered district of Baba Amro.

The aid workers spent the day providing emergency assistance in the village of Abel, 3 km (2 miles) from Homs city, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said, describing it as a "positive step."

The teams, including a doctor, deployed a mobile clinic as well as Red Crescent volunteers and vehicles, ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan said.

"They were able to provide food, blankets and hygiene kits in addition to some basic medicines," Hassan told Reuters in Geneva on Sunday. "They are going back to Abel tomorrow (Monday) to continue."

Some of the people receiving assistance there had fled from Baba Amro, he said, declining to provide figures.

The Red Cross and Red Crescent teams focused on Abel and did not go to the neighbourhoods of al-Inshaat and al-Tawzii in Homs, where they had earlier hoped to distribute relief supplies to the local population and families displaced from Baba Amro.

ICRC officials from Damascus arrived in Homs on Friday where they were joined by local volunteers and ambulances of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent. The aim was to enter Baba Amro quickly with life-saving aid after rebels abandoned the area a day earlier after nearly a month of shelling by Syrian forces.

But the Red Cross has been blocked from entering the former rebel bastion amid reports of bloody reprisals by Syrian forces.

Hassan, asked the reason for access being denied, said: "We did not get in because of the reason stated three days ago by the Syrian authorities, for our own security."

The team had returned to Homs for the night and negotiations with Syrian authorities were expected to continue on Monday, he said.

Activists reported shelling and other violence across Syria on Sunday, sending one of the biggest surges of refugees across the border into Lebanon in a single day since the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad's rule began a year ago.

Israel offered on Sunday to assist international efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Syria without intervening directly in the conflict. It proposed passing aid via the ICRC, the office of Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said.

Israel and Syria have fought several wars in a dispute over land Israel captured in 1967.

The ICRC, the only agency to deploy aid workers in Syria, where the United Nations has been shut out, had no immediate comment on Israel's statement.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)