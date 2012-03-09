GENEVA The United Nations estimates at least 25,000 refugees have fled the fighting in Syria since the start of the conflict a year ago, a spokesman for the U.N. refugee agency, Adrian Edwards, told Reuters on Friday.

Significant numbers of Syrians are also thought to be displaced within their own country, he said, without giving a precise estimate.

(For latest news on Syria, click on)

TURKEY

Some 12,000 Syrians are registered at several camps set up in Turkey's southern province of Hatay, including about 800 who crossed during the past week, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Two Syrian generals, a colonel and a sergeant were among 234 people who arrived in Hatay's Reyhanli district on Friday, a Foreign Ministry official told Reuters. Similar numbers were now crossing over on a daily basis, he said.

The previous U.N. estimate of the camp population in Turkey was 10,800, which Edwards said had been fairly steady over the past year.

LEBANON

In Lebanon, there are 4,000-5,000 Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, up from about 3,000 a few weeks ago.

On March 5, residents in the hillside town of Arsal in the Bekaa Valley told Reuters that up to 150 families had arrived from Syria the previous day, one of the biggest influxes so far. Those families trekked on foot through snow-capped hills to safety, but many others were caught, one refugee told Reuters.

In northern Lebanon, the UNHCR and the Lebanon High Relief Commission have jointly registered 7,000 refugees, including a few thousand in the city of Tripoli.

There are thought to be about 1,000 Syrian refugees in other parts of Lebanon.

JORDAN

About 4,500 Syrians have been registered over the last year, about 500 of them recent arrivals.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Tim Pearce)