GENEVA A U.N. estimate of Syrian refugees has risen by 5,000 in the past week and now stands at about 39,000, while hundreds of thousands more are thought to be displaced within Syria, according to the refugee agency UNHCR.

The United Nations, which expects the number of refugees to keep growing, launched an $84 million appeal on Friday to support 100,000 refugees over the next six months but has a contingency plan for 205,000 refugees.

TURKEY

About 17,000 Syrians are in eight camps set up in Turkey's southern provinces of Hatay and Gaziantep. Of the total, 47 percent are children and 19 percent are women.

UNHCR says 23,000 people have received protection there since April 2011, but many have returned to Syria. The Turkish government plans to move most of the refugees to a purpose-built container city in Kilis province.

Turkey is considering setting up a "security" or "buffer" zone along its border with Syria, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on March 16. Ankara has urged all Turkish citizens inside Syria to return to Turkey as soon as possible.

Syrian forces have laid mines near the borders of Lebanon and Turkey along routes used to escape the conflict, advocacy group Human Rights Watch has said.

The U.N. humanitarian appeal is based on a plan for 50,000 refugees in Turkey in the next six months, with a contingency plan for 100,000.

LEBANON

There are more than 16,000 Syrian refugees in Lebanon, including about 5,000 in the Bekaa Valley and 8,000 in northern Lebanon and Tripoli. There are also Syrian refugees in south Beirut.

The U.N. appeal is based on a plan for 25,000 refugees in Lebanon in the next six months, with a contingency plan for 50,000.

JORDAN

In Jordan 6,000 Syrians have been registered over the last year, and about 2,500 are awaiting registration. "This figure is expected to increase significantly as UNHCR and partners expand their outreach efforts," UNHCR said.

The Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization estimates there may be 15,000-20,000 Syrians who have fled into Jordan but have not yet asked for assistance or protection.

The U.N. appeal is based on a plan for 20,000 refugees in Jordan in the next six months, with a contingency plan for 50,000.

IRAQ

About 500 Syrian refugees, mainly of Kurdish origin, have crossed into Dohuk in the Kurdish administered part of Iraq.

The U.N. humanitarian appeal is based on a plan for 1,500 refugees in Iraq in the next six months, with a contingency plan for 5,000.

INTERNALLY DISPLACED PEOPLE IN SYRIA

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society estimates the number of internally displaced people in Syria at 200,000, which was the figure being used by U.N. agencies, UNHCR regional coordinator Panos Moumtzis said on March 13.

"There are some indications it is much larger than that," he said.

FOREIGN REFUGEES WITHIN SYRIA

There are 110,000 refugees within Syria, not including refugees from the Palestinian territories. Of the 110,000, all but 8,000 are from Iraq. Some 67,000 Iraqis have returned to Iraq in the past year.

