BEIRUT Syria risks a slide into civil war as its 11-month revolt grows increasingly bloody, with the army pounding opposition areas and a growing rebel force calling for foreign intervention and arms.

Western and Arab powers, increasingly critical of President Bashar al-Assad but wary of direct intervention, are struggling to find a way to support a fractious opposition while negotiating with China and Russia, which vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution taking a tougher stance on Syria's leader.

Meanwhile, state forces have intensified their crackdown across the country, especially the central city of Homs, heart of the uprising. Residents in opposition areas have faced two weeks of heavy bombardment that has killed hundreds of people, substantially raising a total death toll previously estimated at more than 5,000 by the United Nations.

Plans for a constitutional referendum and parliamentary polls this year have not softened the opposition's efforts to topple Assad, who has vowed to mix reforms with a harsh response to unrest he blames on foreign-backed "terrorists", who the authorities say have killed more than 2,000 security forces.

Assad warns that foreign intervention, increasingly demanded by the opposition, will set off a regional crisis. Turmoil in Syria could spill over to neighbouring Lebanon, Israel, Turkey and Iraq with cross-border ethnic and sectarian ties.

Further pressuring Assad is the economy, which is in a downturn with foreign currency flows drying up. Crucially, financial pressures will test the loyalty of a business elite that has so far stuck by Assad or kept silent.

Here are some risks to watch:

SECTARIAN STRIFE

Tensions are high between Syria's Sunni majority population, the driving force of the protests, and Assad's Alawite minority, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam. With Syria sitting on the faultlines of several Middle East conflicts, fears of a spillover into neighbouring countries are high.

Neighbouring Lebanon, Iraq and Turkey would all worry that sectarian or ethnic bloodshed in Syria could spread across their border, whipping up regional tensions between Arabs and Kurds, Christians and Muslims or Sunnis and Shi'ites.

Assad's alliance with Shi'ite Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah, a political party and militant group, may give him a powerful hand to play in any regional showdown. It could also stir regional tensions with powerful Sunni-led Gulf Arab states eager to weaken regional rival Iran.

Concerns over sustained sectarian bloodshed have been raised by the unrest in Syria's third city Homs, where kidnappings and killings based on religious identity are now common.

Lebanon, still haunted by the spectre of its own civil war, has seen small but violent clashes between Alawites and Sunnis that suggest Syria's unrest may be provoking local hostilities. Although it still seems unlikely, many fear rising tensions could drag in powerful Hezbollah, which fought a war with Israel in 2006.

What to watch:

- A spike in sectarian-based killings in Syria

- Rise in sectarian clashes in neighbours such as Lebanon

- Heightened sectarian rhetoric from regional leaders

ARMED STRUGGLE

Demonstrations began in the southern town of Deraa in mid-March as a rare protest in one of the Arab world's most tightly controlled states. But protests that began as peaceful calls for greater freedoms and Assad's ouster have been overshadowed by armed rebellion against security forces' fierce crackdown.

Army deserters organised rebel forces of some 15,000 under the loosely organised Free Syrian Army and have increasingly moved from protecting protests to launching attacks.

But rebels have suffered a major setback since a string of short-lived victories last month when they "liberated" towns and neighbourhoods, some just a few miles outside the capital.

Security forces have launched extensive raids in recaptured towns while heavily shelling areas still thought to host rebels, most of whom have announced "tactical retreats" and are demanding international powers establish buffer zones and arm them to fight Assad.

Assad has made some concessions. The constitution being put to referendum on February 26 includes presidential term limits and allows for multi-party parliamentary elections, which should be held 90 days after the draft is approved.

The opposition rejects the offer as too late and wants Assad to step down immediately.

Protests and defections have continued. There has been a steady trickle of military defections of mainly low-ranking soldiers, but the armed forces and security forces have so far remained loyal -- unlike in Egypt and Tunisia last year, when the military helped usher veteran leaders from power.

Military power remains central to Assad's efforts to maintain control of the country of 23 million. Many commanders belong to Assad's family and his Alawite community.

Analysts say one potential way out of the crisis is an internal coup to force Assad out; otherwise, they say the leader may fight to the death, fearing revenge attacks on the Alawites and a bloody end like toppled Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

What to watch:

- More signs that foreign powers are bankrolling rebels

- High level defections, bigger attacks on security forces

- Signs of division in Syria's top leadership

FOREIGN INTERVENTION

The Arab League, lead by Sunni Arab Gulf states eager to cut off non-Arab Shi'ite Iran from its main regional ally, severed ties with Syria. Tunisia will host a February 24 "Friends of Syria" conference to seek ways to support the opposition.

Foreign powers still seem reluctant to promote direct intervention in Syria as the bloodshed increases but are openly discussing ways of funnelling aid to the opposition.

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said the Western alliance had no intention of intervening in Syria even with a U.N. mandate. But the force ultimately answers to its capitals and they could later change course. France is already promoting a plan to establish humanitarian corridors in Syria. Washington is seeking ways to send aid such as medical supplies.

Russia and China wielded their veto power at the U.N. Security Council earlier in February to prevent any hardened stance against Syria. But they may seek a means of reconciliation with the international community after the vote.

Their support for dialogue is unlikely to satisfy Turkey or Arab countries, who have spearheaded efforts to support the opposition. But fears about what might follow the collapse of Assad's rule weigh even on his Western critics.

Southern neighbour Israel would not mourn the exit of a leader so closely allied with its enemies, but Assad and his father had kept the border quiet since the 1973 war despite Israel's continued occupation of the Golan Heights.

What to watch:

- After "Friends of Syria", any foreign intervention plans

- Countries recognising opposition instead of Assad gov't

- Any easing of Russian, Chinese rejection of sanctions

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

Syria's turmoil has hit an economy already struggling with unemployment, poverty, water and power shortages, along with falling oil output and population growth of 2.5 percent a year.

The wealthy merchant classes in Damascus and Aleppo, whose support is critical for Assad, have so far remained loyal but there are growing complaints over the costs they are bearing from lost business.

In October the International Institute of Finance predicted the economy would shrink 6 percent in 2011 and some economists forecast a deeper contraction of 10 percent this year.

Some analysts argue that sanctions are the best way for opponents to bring down Assad's regime. European sanctions have put oil exports worth $400 million a month at a standstill, while trade, manufacturing and foreign investment have all dropped sharply.

Syria's currency has fallen to 59 pounds from 47 pounds against the U.S. dollar before protests. A better reflection of the pound's depreciation is its black market price of at least 70 to the dollar.

Rich Syrian businessmen, most of whose wealth was already abroad, are sending remaining dollar savings in cash across borders to neighbouring Lebanon and Jordan, banking sources in the two countries said.

Syria's foreign currency reserves were estimated at over $17 billion before the unrest began. Up-to-date official figures are not available, but bankers believe the reserves have now declined by at least several billion dollars.

What to watch:

- Elites more openly questioning loyalty over financial woes

- Moves towards wider trade embargoes against Syria

- New rounds of sanctions

(Writing by Erika Solomon; editing by Philippa Fletcher)