MOSCOW Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross urged the Syrian government and its opponents to agree without delay to daily humanitarian ceasefires, Russia said after talks on Monday between its foreign minister and ICRC president Jakob Kellenberger.

"The sides called on the Syrian government and all armed groups who oppose it to agree without delay to daily humanitarian pauses," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

