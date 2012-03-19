Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks following a Security Council meeting regarding the current situation in the Middle East at UN Headquarters in New York March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

MOSCOW Russia's foreign minister voiced clear support for a plan for daily humanitarian ceasefires in Syria and promised Moscow would press President Bashar al-Assad's government to accept it, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Monday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "clearly agreed to and was supportive of" the idea of a daily two-hour cessation of hostilities to allow for life-saving aid operations, ICRC President Jakob Kellenberger told Reuters after talks with Lavrov.

Asked whether Lavrov had promised that Russia would pressure Syria's government to accept the plan, he said: "Yes, very much so."

Russia, a longtime Syria ally that has shielded Assad from U.N. Security Council condemnation by vetoing two Western-backed draft resolutions along with China, is viewed as retaining some leverage over the Damascus government.

Kellenberger held a 90-minute meeting with Lavrov to ask Russia to help persuade Damascus to provide more access for humanitarian aid to civilians trapped in areas where Assad's forces have waged offensives to crush rebels and protesters.

On February 21, the ICRC, the only international agency to deploy aid workers in Syria, proposed a daily humanitarian ceasefire of two hours to allow time to safely evacuate the wounded, and deliver food, medicine and other vital supplies.

"One of our priorities is a humanitarian ceasefire. I told him (Lavrov) that the situation has become even more urgent," Kellenberger said in an interview at a Moscow airport before leaving Russia.

"It cannot be that when you have the most intense fighting you do not have access to evacuate the wounded. We also want to do protection activities, and by that I mean protection of medical missions, and it means access to detainees so that we can check their conditions and treat them."

Lavrov voiced agreement and support for those priorities, he said.

"I have a clear and strong feeling he has taken our assessment on board."

CONCRETE RESULTS

The ICRC's meeting with Lavrov was held "in the framework of its contacts with all those who could have a positive influence on its action in Syria," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters in Geneva.

"We hope to see concrete results from such contacts on the ground in coming days or weeks," he said.

For the daily ceasefire to work, Kellenberger said: "I need unambiguous commitment from all those concerned. And this I do not have. I mean from the government side but also from the armed opposition."

The government "is in favour in principle, but you know how it is with principles, so I wouldn't consider it an unambiguous commitment."

Among the opposition, Kellenberger said he had received a positive response from the Free Syrian Army, but had not got the same support from the Syrian National Council, an umbrella opposition group abroad.

Russia has continued delivering arms to Syria, whose ties with Moscow date back to the Soviet era, and has warned Western and Arab nations against military or political interference, while expressing its support for international humanitarian aid efforts.

In a rare show of unity with Western powers, Russia and China joined other U.N. Security Council members on March 1 in expressing "deep disappointment" at Syria's failure to allow U.N. humanitarian aid chief Valerie Amos to visit the country, saying she should be let in immediately.

Amos has since been allowed to enter Syria, and has called for unhindered access for humanitarian aid.

Taking an unusually firm tone in remarks published on Saturday, Lavrov urged Syria to support U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's peacemaking efforts "without delay" and said Moscow disagreed with many of the decisions Assad's government has taken.

(Reporting by Thomas Grove; Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Steve Gutterman in Moscow; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and Andrew Osborn)