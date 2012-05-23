MOSCOW Russia said on Wednesday that a spillover of Syria's conflict into Lebanon could "end very badly" and suggested some Western states were playing a double game by calling for peace but supporting rebels seeking President Bashar al-Assad's ouster.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Western and Islamic countries should increase pressure on Assad's armed opponents to stop attacks and try to avert what he said were deliberate efforts to sow discord between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims.

Russia, which has protected Assad by vetoing U.N. Security Council resolutions condemning his government's 14-month-old crackdown but supported U.N.-backed peace efforts, has long warned that the bloodshed in Syria could spread further.

"There is now ... a real threat of the conflict spilling over into Lebanon, where - given the history and ethnic and religious make-up of the population, and the principles on which the Lebanese state is based - it could end very badly," he said.

Abductions of Shi'ites by Syrian rebels in Lebanon on Tuesday followed fighting in Beirut sparked by the killing of a Lebanese Sunni cleric opposed to Assad, the worst clashes in Lebanon's capital since 2008 sectarian fighting.

"Disagreements between Sunnis and Shi'ites are starting to be laid bare and artificially aggravated. This is a very dangerous development," Lavrov said at briefing after talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart.

"I hope all responsible members of the international community, Islamic nations, Western nations and all the rest will draw the right conclusions and can stop in time," he said.

Lavrov said Russia is pressuring Assad's government to adhere to U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's peace plan and repeated Russia's accusations that others are encouraging his opponents to violate an April 12 ceasefire.

"One must not play a one-sided game, expecting unconditional fulfilment of the plan by the government while the opposition not only not restrained ... but is in essence is incited to continue armed provocations," he said.

Voicing suspicion some countries "have a hidden agenda and in fact want regime change," he said, "These players should say honestly what they want, a political solution in Syria based on principles approved by the Security Council or regime change."

Lavrov named no nation but said Russia had seen "these two-faced positions" last year in Libya and in 2003, when the U.S.-led invasion "was justified not by the goal of regime change but by slogans against the proliferation of nuclear weapons that were not there."

Russia says NATO used a U.N. resolution authorising intervention in Libya to help rebels overthrow Muammar Gaddafi and has vowed not let something similar happen in Syria, where the United Nations says government forces have killed more than 9,000 people since a crackdown on protests began in March 2011.

Syria has given post-Soviet Russia its firmest foothold in the Middle East, buying billions of dollars' worth of weapons and hosting a maintenance and supply facility that is Russia's only permanent warm-water naval port outside the former Soviet Union.

