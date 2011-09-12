MOSCOW Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that he saw no need for additional pressure on Syria, signalling Russia will not support Western efforts to impose U.N. sanctions on President Bashar al-Assad.

"At the moment there is already a large number of sanctions against Syria, from the European Union and the United States, and so additional pressure now is absolutely not needed in this direction," Medvedev said at a briefing with British Prime Minister David Cameron in the Kremlin.

The comments come during a flurry of Syrian diplomacy, with Assad's adviser Bouthaina Shaaban in Moscow for talks following a visit by representatives of Syria's opposition to secure Russian support in the face of six months of anti-government violence.

Both the United States and the European Union have imposed rounds of sanctions on Syria and the EU last week moved closer to banning investment in Syria's oil sector to apply economic pressure on Assad.

Medvedev has signalled that Russia may be willing to discuss a possible U.N. Security Council resolution as long as it is directed towards both the government and opposition.

The remarks suggest Moscow may try to nudge the Syrian sides towards compromise and press Western nations to tone down a draft resolution calling for sanctions against Assad and some of his relatives and associates.

After Western nations circulated the draft late last month, Russia proposed a rival resolution that did not call for sanctions or any punitive measures.

It reiterated Russia's public calls for the Syrian authorities to speed up promised reforms and for the opposition to engage in dialogue with the government.

Russia criticised NATO of overstepping its mandate in Libya and taking sides in a civil war and has warned against similar steps being taken in Syria.

(Reporting By Guy Faulconbridge)