MOSCOW Russia called on Friday for an urgent ceasefire in the Syrian city of Homs and urged both the government and "armed groups" to cooperate with humanitarian relief efforts by a U.N. envoy and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Foreign Ministry expressed "serious concern" about violence in Homs and other Syrian cities and said it must end, but maintained Moscow's position that both sides were responsible for the bloodshed, not only President Bashar al-Assad's government.

Russia also said humanitarian relief must not lead to military interference, which it opposes, and reiterated criticism of a "Friends of Syria" meeting of Western and Arab states in Tunisia that Russia says is not sufficiently inclusive.

Syrian government forces have been bombarding the opposition stronghold of Homs, almost a year into a revolt against Assad that has left thousands dead.

The Russian Foreign Ministry statement roughly echoed a draft declaration at the Tunis meeting, which urged Syria to cease all violence immediately, but it repeated Russia's calls on the West and Arabs to pressure Assad's opponents to stop fighting.

"We call on the Syrian government and armed groups, and also those who can exert influence upon them, to immediately take all the necessary steps to avoid the further worsening of the humanitarian situation and to improve it," it said.

A senior Russian lawmaker who met with Assad and others in Syria earlier this week, Alexei Pushkov, repeated the message, saying Western and Arab support for Assad's foes is only aggravating the violence.

"The signals are 'fight, go on, we will support you', and therefore the casualties in Homs - the responsibility lies not only with Assad but with Western powers and Arab governments," Pushkov told a news conference.

"The tragedy in Homs must stop. This concerns not only Russia. Russia is ready to use its influence and has already tried to use it. Influence must also come from the so-called Friends of Syria, if they are really friends and not enemies."

The Foreign Ministry urged both sides to cooperate with the ICRC mission and with U.N. humanitarian envoy Valerie Amos.

"The priority should be the provision of a mutual, swift ceasefire for the removal of the wounded and injured from Homs, and urgent measures to satisfy the pressing humanitarian needs of residents in battle zones," the statement said.

LOOKING BACK AT LIBYA

Amos was expected to attend the meeting in Tunis, along with representatives from the ICRC, which is trying to arrange daily ceasefires between the Syrian authorities and opposition to allow in humanitarian aid and evacuate wounded.

The Red Cross said Syria had not replied to its request for a truce.

Russia also praised plans to send former U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan to Syria as a joint U.N.-Arab League envoy.

The Foreign Ministry said Russia hoped Annan could help "resolve the serious political and humanitarian issues on the basis of work with all sides" and foster a broad political dialogue between the government and opponents.

Russia says Assad's resignation must not be a precondition for a settlement process in Syria.

Along with China, it vetoed a Western-Arab drafted U.N. Security Council resolution early this month that supported an Arab League plan for Assad to step aside and placed most of the blame for a year of violence on the government.

Russia has vocally opposed any foreign military intervention on Syria, and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday that Moscow hopes humanitarian relief will not lead to such intervention, state-run Itar-Tass news agency reported.

Moscow has said creating humanitarian aid corridors could lead to further violence and to military intervention.

Russia "fears a repeat of the Libya scenario," Bogdanov said, referring to a NATO air strikes that helped Libyan rebels overthrow longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi last year.

"That is why we warned our partners that the aims of the Tunis meeting are not completely clear to us," he said, adding that the meeting "unfortunately does not include representatives of the entire Syrian people".

(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Andrew Heavens)