MOSCOW Russia's response to a new U.N. Security Council resolution urging an end to the violence in Syria will hinge on whether Moscow is satisfied that it puts sufficient pressure on President Bashar al-Assad's armed opponents.

After Russia and China shielded Syria from global condemnation by blocking two resolutions backed by Arabs and the West, the United States hopes a show of unity by world powers will warn Assad he risks running out of support.

The new resolution, drafted by Washington and discussed at the Security Council on Tuesday, will test Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's appetite for consensus with the West after an election on Sunday that handed him a six-year presidential term.

Putin's warnings against U.S. intervention in the affairs of sovereign states do not put agreement out of reach. But Russia will not back any text it could interpret as a bid to push Assad out under the guise of humanitarian concerns.

Moscow has made clear it has no intention of shifting its position on Syria -- which has drawn strong criticism from the West -- for the sake of a deal and said it would not consider supporting the U.S. draft without changes.

The text of the new draft was just a "slightly modified version" of the resolution Russia and China vetoed a month ago, Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Monday. "It needs to be significantly balanced."

SAYING 'NYET'

His words were Russia's latest signal that any resolution on Syria must balance out pressure on government forces with similar demands on Syrian rebels.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday an agreement had been close on the previous resolution but Russia had blocked it because it demanded Syrian government forces withdraw from cities without putting similar pressure on rebels.

The U.S. draft includes a call for "the armed elements of the Syrian opposition to refrain from all violence immediately" after the government ends its military operations.

Russia, which says the first step in Syria should be a halt to violence by both sides, could oppose the suggestion that the government should stop fighting first and may call for more specific demands on the rebels.

Another hurdle is the issue of blame for the bloodshed in Syria, where the United Nations says government forces have killed more than 7,500 civilians in a year-old crackdown. The Assad government says about 2,500 security personnel have been killed by what it describes as "armed terrorists."

Moscow has repeatedly accused Western states of encouraging Assad's opponents to press for his removal and said armed groups share much of the blame for the violence.

Russia, which is Syria's main arms supplier and has use of a naval base there, took its stand over Syria after voicing anger over NATO air strikes that helped Libyan rebels drive Muammar Gaddafi from power last year.

LIBYA LESSON

Moscow had let the NATO operation go ahead by abstaining in the Security Council vote that authorised it, but then accused the alliance of overstepping its mandate to protect civilians and using the resolution to help the campaign to oust Gaddafi.

Putin likened the resolution to "medieval calls for crusades" and criticised the West during his election campaign.

Russia's Foreign Ministry told the West on Tuesday not to expect a shift on Syria now the campaign is over, saying its position had nothing to do with domestic politics.

But Russia's concerns about a push for Assad's exit by the West and Gulf Arabs need not be a deal breaker because the draft stops short of endorsing an Arab League plan calling for Assad to transfer powers to his deputy to prepare free elections.

Russia has criticised that plan, saying the political future is up to Syrians to decide and that talks on ending the crisis must have no preconditions.

But Moscow has voiced support for a more vague Arab League initiative adopted in November and for humanitarian relief efforts, while warning that aid efforts must not be used to force political change on Syria.

Russia could cast a deal on a resolution as evidence that its stance on Syria is based on principle, not driven by efforts to protect a man who has given it a foothold in the Middle East.

An agreement would help keep efforts to resolve the Syria crisis in the Security Council, ensuring Russian involvement as one of the five veto-wielding permanent members.

If there is no deal, the United States could cite Russian recalcitrance as a reason to use other levers such as the 'Friends of Syria' group, where Russia has no say.

Moscow has shown it is determined to keep a strong hand in diplomacy on Syria, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to a meeting with Arab League counterparts in Cairo on Saturday as U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan heads to Damascus.

