WASHINGTON A top U.S. Treasury official will travel to Jordan and Lebanon to meet with officials to discuss the impact of economic sanctions against Syria, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

Daniel Glaser, the Treasury Department's assistant secretary who investigates terrorism financing, is expected to brief officials in Beirut and Amman against possible attempts by Syria to evade U.S. and European Union sanctions through the Lebanese and Jordanian financial sectors, the Treasury said in a statement.

The European Union and the United States have recently expanded sanctions against Syria to put pressure on Damascus to end the violent crackdown on demonstrators.

Thousands of protesters have been killed in Syria in an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

Glaser will first stop in Moscow to discuss the Obama administration's strategy to fight international organized crime before he heads to Beirut and finally Amman. The trip extends from November 7-14.

