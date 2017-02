TUNIS Giving weapons to the Syrian opposition facing a violent crackdown by government forces is an excellent idea, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal said on Friday.

Asked at the start of a bilateral meeting in the Tunisian capital with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton if he thought arming the Syrian opposition was a good idea, the Saudi minister said: "I think it's an excellent idea."

Asked why, he said: "Because they have to protect themselves."

