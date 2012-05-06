RIYADH Saudi Arabia warned its citizens against travel to Syria and urged those in the country to leave because of the security situation, state media reported on Sunday.

"In view of the continuing deterioration of the security situation in Syria, the Foreign Ministry renews its advice and its warning to all citizens against travel to Syria in order to ensure their safety and security and to avoid being exposed to any mishaps," said the Foreign Affairs Ministry, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

"It urges citizens present in the country to leave."

Saudi Arabia has led Arab efforts to isolate the government of President Bashar al-Assad to end its violent suppression of a year-long revolt and peacefully transfer power.

It has also advocated arming anti-government rebels.

The world's top oil exporter closed its embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus in March and withdrew all diplomats.

