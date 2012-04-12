BEIRUT The systematic shelling and shooting may have ceased but there was nothing like a return to normal life on Thursday in opposition quarters of cities that have been hammered by Syrian tanks and artillery for the past weeks, activists reported.

The ceasefire brokered by U.N. envoy Kofi Annan took effect at dawn. By noon, streets in the battleground districts were still silent and empty, cluttered with the debris of high explosive blasts, activist videos showed.

Shops gaped open. The windows of apartment blocks were blank and glassless, curtains drifting spookily in the breeze.

The opposition stronghold districts of Homs -- Khalidiya, Hamidiya, Bayada, Joret al Shayah and Qarabees -- were still but deserted, according to reports from activists.

"Snipers, tanks and soldiers are still there, they did not go anywhere. People are wary and they believe that this ceasefire is only temporary. Nobody is leaving their homes," said Yazan, an activist in Homs.

Brief video segments shot from hiding on the upper levels of shattered buildings or through the holes punched in concrete walls by tank rounds caught Syrian soldiers unawares, looking relaxed as if enjoying the truce.

In the Damascus district of Kisweh, one strolled bareheaded between sandbagged positions piled with rubber tires, oil drums and corrugated metal. In Deraa, two on a rooftop machinegun emplacement held their steel combat helmets casually. Classroom desks were part of the sandbagged defences atop a school.

Waleed in the Khalidiya quarter of Homs, which was being pounded by heavy mortars just 24 hours before, said there was calm on Thursday morning, but the atmosphere remained tense.

"The shelling stopped but the machine is still there. There is some movement in some areas but all of it cautious. There are some areas that remain off limits because of the snipers," he said by Skype.

NEIGHBOURHOODS DESERTED

Quiet replaced the rattle of machineguns and the crash of shelling that have dominated the past month's activist video reports -- which cannot be independently verified because the Syrian authorities have barred foreign journalists.

The whispers of unseen activists spoke the date and named the places being filmed.

In Aleppo, three tanks sat still, guarding a big concrete building with their muzzles aimed outwards.

In Hama, light traffic backed up at a checkpoint with the Syrian flag flying. Nearby, behind a barrier of bulldozed earth, an armoured personnel carrier sat with its hatch open.

In Homs "the majority of people have left the city. We have whole neighbourhoods without people. Residents left two months ago," said an activist in the Old Quarter.

"We are still without electricity. Food is short and the infrastructure is destroyed. What kind of life is this and what kind of truce are they talking about?"

Images recorded surreptitiously showed armoured vehicles, one in a lane, another backed inside the ruin of a building. Army marksmen watched the streets from the roofs.

"There is no change from yesterday," said an activist calling himself Mohammad in the city of Douma on the outskirts of the capital.

"The tanks are still here and the soldiers are in the streets. They stop people they see on the streets, detain them for few minutes, slap them and then let them go."

(This version of the story has been modified to change the headline, without any changes to the text)

(Writing by Douglas Hamilton; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Matthew Tostevin)