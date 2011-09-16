AMMAN Syrian troops killed six farmers when they raided a village in the southern province of Deraa on Friday in stepped-up military operations in pursuit of army defectors, local activists said.

The attack just before Friday prayers on Busra al-Harir, a village off the main highway of Jordan, followed an overnight clash near the village between loyalist troops and defectors, they said, adding that the minaret of one mosque was hit by tank fire and fell.

"The six dead are all cousins from the al-Hariri family. There are around 400 defectors in the area and some of them have been hiding in the village," said a resident of the agricultural region, another farmer who did not want to be identified.

The official Syrian state news agency said "armed groups" fired at security police from different directions in Busra al-Harir, including a minaret, killing one member of the security forces and wounding several others.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub; Editing by Mark Heinrich)