MADRID Veteran Spanish journalist Marc Marginedas, kidnapped in Syria in early September last year, has been freed, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Sunday.

"I am very happy...I spoke to him early today, he is in reasonable shape, he is happy," Rajoy told Radio 5, Spain's public radio station.

Marginedas, a reporter for El Periodico de Catalunya, was abducted on September 4 near the Western town of Hama and moved to different locations in areas controlled by the opposition to President Bashar-al-Assad, the newspaper said on its website.

Marginedas was currently in Turkey with Spanish officials, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)