Romanian government survives no-confidence vote
BUCHAREST Romania's Social Democrat government survived a no-confidence motion by the centre-right opposition in parliament on Wednesday with ruling coalition partners abstaining from the vote.
AMMAN Syrian tanks bombarded hideouts of army defectors near the central town of Rastan on Thursday, a resident and activists said, two months after the authorities said they had regained control of the important region on the Damascus-Aleppo highway.
Activists said around 50 tanks and armoured vehicles fired anti-aircraft guns and machineguns into farmland on the edge of Rastan, 20 km (12 miles) north of the restive city of Homs.
The town was scene at the end of October of the first major fighting between troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and army defectors in the eight-month uprising against his rule.
"The shelling is concentrating on Rastan's western farms. I have called several people who live there and loyalist officers answered their mobile phones instead. They were either killed or arrested," said a resident of the town, who gave his name as Abu Salah.
Thousands of soldiers have bolted from the regular army since it started cracking down on an the eight-month popular protest movement to remove Assad. They have formed armed units loosely linked to the umbrella "Free Syrian Army," led by officers now hiding in neighbouring Turkey.
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan Suspected Islamic State gunmen killed at least six Afghan employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday as they carried supplies in the north of the country to areas hit by deadly snow storms, government officials said.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels supported by Turkish armed forces have seized control of strategically important hills around the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab, Turkey's military said on Wednesday.